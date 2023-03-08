Downtown Mission meeting tackles garbage and safety concerns

Dozens of people gathered at a town hall meeting on Tuesday night to discuss issues at Windsor’s Downtown Mission.

Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino said the meeting was like “round one of a 12-round fight.”

“Contentious. It was hot. People got emotional,” he explained. “But people got it out and that's what I really wanted to hear and I wanted to hear people's concern.”

Agostino and Windsor police Supt. Karel DeGraaf took notes of the concerns raised by residents near the homeless shelter at 875 Ouellette Ave., which sits between Erie Street and Elliott, and backs onto Pelissier Street.

Some of the issues discussed included garbage and needles near homes surrounding the Mission, along with increased crime and safety concerns.

“Everybody wants to see a thriving, safe, clean downtown,” he said. “Everybody wants to see it. And the tough thing is that over the last little while that hasn't been the message. The message has been nobody cares about downtown and that's just not true.”

Agostino said he will be looking at using ward funds for lighting for alleyways in the area to try and improve visibility and safety.

“Our goal is to work as a community with the Mission and the city,” said Pelisser Street resident Jessica Amlin. “We didn't want it to be like an us versus them or anything like that. We just want to work together as a community to solve the problem.”

Amlin told CTV News she’s in favour of a fence being erected around the back of the homeless shelter property to create a sense of security.

“Kind of create a controlled access point for the Mission because as it is right now they have no controlled access at all. Anybody can enter through the back of Pelissier Street here,” she said. “So there's no way of knowing like who's on their property, who's off their property.”

Mission officials admit it’s difficult to hear some of the issues and complaints that have been generated since the Downtown Mission relocated their services from Victoria Avenue in June 2022.

“But it was nice to see that there were some suggestions that came out of it,” said executive director, Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin.

“Going forward now with all of us working together, I think that will hopefully expedite us hopefully getting donations and funding for a fence perhaps or lighting, cameras, things like that that will help the neighborhood overall not just here at the Mission on our property, but also outside of the property and into the neighborhood as well. So hopefully, we'll be able to now expedite some of these issues that have been pending.”

Ponniah-Goulin said staff continue to explore options for the Mission’s eventual permanent location, noting they’re waiting for the city to decide where a new Homelessness and Housing Help Hub, also known as H4, will be located.

“Because many of our guests would access some of those supports that would be available at the hub,” she said.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell