Downtown Mission opens additional space for warming centre

With the cold weather creating added hardship for those experiencing homelessness, the Downtown Mission has opened an additional warming centre space.

The Downtown Mission opened an overnight warming centre at 875 Ouellette Avenue on Wednesday, with additional funding support from the City of Windsor through the provincial Social Services Relief Fund.

“With the extreme conditions in the weather forecast we expect many more will be seeking a place to get out of the cold, even if just to get out of the elements for a few hours. We have created this additional space for people to get warm and have at least a brief respite from the elements. No one needs to risk being on the streets during this time,” interim executive director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin said in a news release.

Mission officials said the additional overnight space will help with capacity pressures at the emergency shelter system.

The warming centre plan has been approved by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and is compliance with Ontario’s reopening act, officials said. The additional space will be available while shelters are full.

The Downtown Mission’s overnight warming centre is located at 875 Ouellette Ave. and is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night and is available for anyone seeking shelter.

During the day, shelter and food is available at 664 Victoria Avenue between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for those experiencing homelessness.