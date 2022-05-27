Downtown Mission says goodbye to Victoria Avenue location

Supporters and friends of the Downtown Mission are saying goodbye to the shelter’s old location on Victoria Avenue.

"We have shared many meals here. We have shared friendships. We have shared camaraderie," said Reverand Jim Hatt.

The mission offers food services and wellness programs for the homeless. After two decades in operation at 664 Victoria Ave, it's moving to a new location at 875 Ouellette Ave.

Board members are thanking donors and volunteers for their support over the years.

"That offering of kindness offering of a smile of a friendly word we think you," said executive director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin.

The building will become the new home for the Windsor Centre for Film, Digital Media and Creative Arts.

Current services will now move to the mission's Ouellette location.