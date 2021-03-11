The Downtown Mission has agreed with community partners to close its temporary shelter at 850 Ouellette Avenue.

A statement from the mission said it is effective at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“No new intake of people experiencing homelessness will be sheltered there,” said the statement.

The Downtown Mission will continue to have two staff members at 850 Ouellette, 24-hours a day, to provide navigation and referral to the temporary shelters currently established to house people experiencing homelessness.

Mission staff will contact the shelters to arrange immediate intake as directed by the City of Windsor.

“With the attention that has been focused on the absence of providing real time emergency shelter services, as well as the improvement and increased capacity at the Aquatic Centre and Salvation Army, we feel confident decommissioning the temporary shelter at 850 Ouellette Avenue,” said executive director Ron Dunn.

The mission has been in a dispute with the city and the health unit over shelter arrangements amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

This is a developing story. More coming.