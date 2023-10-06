Downtown Mission to host annual Thanksgiving meal Tuesday
The Downtown Mission will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal Tuesday with more than 200 people expected to attend the feast.
A traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey or ham and all the fixings will be served to hungry and homeless people. The Mission decided to the move its meal to the day after the holiday so those in need can take advantage of all the community-based meal servings over the long weekend.
Windsor businessman Sam Sinjari is providing the turkeys, hams and pounds of potatoes for the Mission’s Thanksgiving feast. This marks the seventh time Sinjari has donated the food for the meal serving.
“It’s not about what we have, but how we use it that counts. When we give, the genuine care and commitment we bring that truly matters,” Sinjari said. “Through my years of helping organizations like the Downtown Mission, I've discovered that true generosity isn't measured by the amount we give, but by the heartfelt intention we put behind our kind actions. I hope my efforts continue to inspire others to also give back.”
The feast will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown Mission dining room at 875 Ouellette Avenue.
