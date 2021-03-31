Downtown North Bay & Waterfront offers ‘March Break Family Bundle’ packs

Downtown North Bay & Waterfront is partnering with local merchants to launch what’s called the 'March Break Family Bundle.'

The bundles will feature food, games, baked goods and arts and crafts.

“We know this March Break looks very different than March Breaks in the past -- we’re not travelling,” said Amber Livingstone, executive director of Downtown North Bay & Waterfront. “Since we’re at home a lot of the time, it’s another fun thing to do at home.”

The group was inspired by a similar promotion in the Niagara Region and officials hope it gives families something fun to do during the break.

Support downtown businesses

“It’s an opportunity to encourage people to support downtown businesses and remind people that we’re down here and they can visit their old favourites and some of the new businesses,” said Livingstone.

For $60, families will get the package of goods valued at more than $100. Nine different businesses are contributing. Gateway To The Arts is contributing an art kit where families can create their own family tree.

“You’ll get a wood panel and on that panel will include an instruction sheet with a vinyl of a house and in that will be a tree and you can write your family’s names,” said Gateway To The Arts founder Karrie Emms.

Preparations for the promotion began a few weeks ago. The bundles can be purchased this week online, with pickup dates in April. Livingstone said 20 of the 50 bundles have already been sold.

Stix & Stones Yarn Boutique on Main Street is part of the bundle as well.

“What we’re putting into it is a little needle felting kit that’s good for all ages and all skill levels. If you’ve never done it before, then it’s a fun little easy craft you can do,” said owner Rae Brenne.

The business community is hoping buyers post photos of their family taking part in the activities for all to see.