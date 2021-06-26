Downtown Ottawa street open for pedestrians Friday nights and Saturdays this summer

Another downtown Ottawa street was closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, forcing drivers to find other ways to get around the city.

The closure is part of the Open Street Project on Bank Street, back for a second summer.

No vehicles are allowed on Bank Street, between Catherine Street and Slater Street, starting at 6 p.m. Friday and continuing all day Saturday. The road closure a chance to allow for more foot traffic in the area and provide a boost to businesses.

"It helps enjoy these places without any COVID fear or COVID guilt," said one nearby resident, enjoying the car-free streets.

The push for a more walkable weekend was welcome news to residents who were initially caught off guard by the orange barriers.

"In the midst of COVID it gives us and the little fella some room as well," said Abhiroop Saha, walking along Bank Street with a dog.

But others not as impressed, with one driver unaware Bank Street was closed telling CTV News Ottawa it was annoying.

Somerset coun. Catherine McKenney is hoping the road closures will be a permanent fixture during weekends through the summer.

"These are the types of streets we need and we need to open them up to people," said McKenney.

The Bank Street closure joins other neighbourhood streets closures like those in the Byward Market and a section of Somerset Street.

"A lot of people think, 'Oh I can’t get to Bank Street because Bank Street is closed', but all the east-west streets are open," said Christine Leadman, executive director of the Bank Street BIA.

For restaurants and businesses relying on food pickup and curbside services, the Bank Street BIA says there are dedicated loading zone parking spaces on side streets.

With closed streets allowing people to safely enjoy the summer and give a boost to local businesses, some drivers don’t mind the detour.

"Not so much of an inconvenience," said Marie-Helene Dequimper who drove from Bourget, a town 49 kilometres east of Ottawa on her way to weekly errands in the city.

"There’s another way to get downtown."

The Bank Street BIA says the project will be re-evaluated at the end of July with hopes to extend it until the fall.