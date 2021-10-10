Downtown Red Deer building damaged in early morning fire
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Crews are working to determine the damage to a downtown Red Deer building after an early morning fire on Sunday.
Several businesses at the Empire Building were damaged in what Red Deer Emergency Services described as a "major structure fire."
Flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Parts of the area around 48 Street and 49 Avenue were closed for part of the day.
No injuries were reported and investigators are still looking to determine the cause of the fire.
-
Alleged abduction attempt prompts Surrey Mounties to ask witnesses to come forwardAfter an alleged abduction attempt was reported to Mounties over the weekend, investigators in Surrey, B.C., are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases MondayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
-
2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in PonokaTwo men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.
-
North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closedAn exit on the North Perimeter Highway is set to be temporarily closed in order to allow for nighttime construction.
-
‘We can show Edmonton as a soccer city’: Edmonton hosts World Cup qualifiers in NovemberThe Canadian men’s soccer team is doing well in the World Cup qualifying matches, and Explore Edmonton says that could open up doors for our city as a sports destination.
-
Sask. restricts family visitations at ICUsIn light of the surging number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across Saskatchewan, the health authority is introducing stricter measures for families visiting hospitals.
-
Two dead, one in hospital after early morning crash on Calgary TrailTwo people are dead and one is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.
-
Council set to vote on judicial inquiry into LRT as Confederation Line shutdown begins a fourth weekThe Confederation Line has been out of service since Sept. 19, when an LRT car derailed at Tremblay Station, damaging the car, the track, the station platform and LRT infrastructure.