Downtown Regina building gutted in early morning fire
A building in downtown Regina was severely damaged in a fire early Friday morning.
Regina Fire and Protective Services responded to the blaze on the 1800 Block of Halifax Street at 4:52 a.m. and found flames within a suite on the main floor, according to a tweet from Regina Fire and Protective Services.
Crews responded to a structure fire 1800 Blk Halifax Street at 4:52am this morning. Firefighters found a fully involved suite on the main floor and had the fire under control within 20 minutes. The property has been searched and no injuries reported. Update to follow. #YQR pic.twitter.com/BK7cFHXABu— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) March 25, 2022
Crews were able to have the fire under control within 20 minutes and no injuries were reported.
Upon investigation, the fire was found to be caused by people in the property but it is not known if it was intentional.
Inspectors along with the owner and insurance are working together to have the building torn down.
