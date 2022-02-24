Downtown residents displaced by fire at next-door business
Some McCauley residents were forced to flee their homes late Wednesday night because of a fire next door.
Neighbours of H & T Food Products on 97 Street and 109 Avenue say they realized there was a fire in the business next door around 11 p.m.
"I heard an upstairs neighbour yell, 'Fire!' twice really loud. I came out in the hallway, and fire was pouring through the window that connects to this old bakery next door," Jeff Newfeld told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.
"I immediately dialed 911, then I grabbed two fire extinguishers in the hallway and tried to knock down the fire pouring into our building, then kept yelling for everyone upstairs to get out."
Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes of getting the call, and had the blaze under control by 11:40 p.m. It was declared fully out around 1:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported, but 10 residents were displaced and offered temporary housing.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
