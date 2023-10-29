Downtown residents 'very happy' with Latta Bridge reopening on time

A replacement bridge with a small span has reopened an important Edmonton road.

The Latta Bridge on Jasper Avenue was completed and opened on time Sunday, achieving something many other large city projects have failed to do.

The 80-year-old bridge was recommended for replacement in 2019 and construction began in August 2022, closing down Jasper Avenue between 90 and 91 Street.

Fourteen months later, local residents said the opening of the new expanded bridge was a pleasant surprise.

"I'm actually pretty happy about it," said TJ Sokoluk. "I only moved into the building across the bridge a few months ago and now I can finally walk [my dog] around and traffic is not so messed up around the gas station anymore."

Sokoluk said it's good to see the city deliver on a timeline, but added he won't be holding out hope that the project is a sign of things to come.

When it comes to bridges, Edmonton has struggled in the past to stay on schedule.

The Walterdale finished two years late, due to steel delays overseas, and curved girders put the 102 Avenue bridge nearly a year behind.

City LRT projects have also been plagued with delays, including signaling problems at the NAIT station and a three-year delay on the Valley Line Southeast LRT (expected to open November 4).

"The city's not exactly well known for keeping projects on time,"Sokoluk said. "I'm still a little skeptical about the Valley line opening on the fourth."

Rahim Pathan said he was excited Saturday to see the barricades gone and the road ready for a now-shorter commute.

"We were very happy. We used to go all the way around … it's very time consuming," Pathan said. "We save 10 minutes of time there."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk