Downtown Sackville, N.B, business community reacts to closures

The downtown area of Sackville, New Brunswick, is in a state of flux.

The students from Mount Allison University are gone for the summer and so too are some landmark businesses.

The Black Duck Bakery and Grocery closed over the weekend, and the Vogue Cinema closed its doors last week.

It all started when Joey’s Pizza and Pasta was destroyed by a fire on April 7.

Tantramar Mayor Andrew Black said it’s been a tough month for the downtown area.

“Well, it's taken some hits, especially with Joey's fire. The historical building itself, plus the restaurant closing down is a significant loss to the community. The Vogue Cinema as well which has been there for many, many years,” said Black.

The Vogue Cinema opened on Bridge Street in 1946.

Owner Jeff Coates told CTV News he began working there in 1995 and purchased it in 2006.

He said he's been forced to close due to overwhelming compounding debt since having to go digital in 2012.

Business owners and residents can't help but notice all the downtown closures around them.

Knuckles Truffles Chocolates owner Edward Knuckles said the downtown area is definitely facing some challenges right now.

“It’s in a very low state. I have to admit that,” said Knuckles. “We're not in prosperous times, so for people to rebuild it's going to be tenuous at best.”

Realtor Eddie De Jesus said he hasn’t seen things change this drastically this quickly.

“With Joey's burning down just about a month ago and the Vogue closing down last week and now with the news of the Black Duck closing it's a huge blow. We've never had three vacancies along this side of the street,” said De Jesus.

Tidewater Books owner Ellen Pickle said downtown Sackville is like a lot of communities.

“We've lost some businesses due to COVID. We've had losses due to fire. We lost Joey's unfortunately due to fire and that's a business we've had for over thirty years in our downtown. But overall, I don't think Sackville is any worse shape than any other downtown community,” said Pickle.

Black said they try to promote the municipality the best they can through various groups and organizations.

While the community is obviously disappointed with the closures, residents and business owners said there’s still a lot of charm and appeal to the downtown area.

“There's an arts community here, there's a gallery here, there's a record store here,” said Sackville resident Peter Manchester. “There's some restaurants. I think we could use more diversity in restaurants, but people just like hanging out here.”

Black said the history and the look is what appeals to him.

“I guess the feeling of vibrancy. The light posts and the sidewalks and the work that the town to revitalize Bridge Street over the last few years. Bridge Street and Main Street,” said Black. “So just that feel of a downtown community.”

Pickle said it’s a combination of music, art and architecture.

“My building is over 100 years old,” said Pickle. “We have the water fowl park in the middle of town so we have people coming who walk the water fowl park, pop into a café, have something to eat. Then pop into a book store and buy a book. It’s really an interesting community.”

There is some positive news coming to the downtown. The businesses on Bridge Street will be getting a new neighbour soon.

A pet store is expected to open in the former Mel's Tea Room in the coming weeks.

