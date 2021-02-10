Winnipeg has felt the brunt of Mother Nature over the last several days with temperatures at times dipping below -40 with the wind chill.

While some in the city have been able to avoid the cold as they stay at home during the pandemic, others have to embrace the elements as part of their everyday routine.

That is where the Downtown Community Safety Partnership's Connect Team comes in.

The group, which was created last spring, has been out and about in Downtown Winnipeg making sure that everyone in the core has essential items like food, water and winter accessories.

Jasmine Kole is part of the safety partnership and said this program is designed for anyone who is in the city's core.

"Whether or not you're in a bus shack or if you are accessing shopping. This program is for everyone," Kole said.

Kole and Brianne Labossiere are part of the medical team going around Downtown, assessing mental and physical well-being, and providing the right resources for individuals.

With the cold weather right now, Labossiere said there are a lot of people who are currently in bus shelters as that is the warmest place for them to go.

"We do go around and we do get them rides. So whether it's through Main Street Project or St. Boniface Street Links. We try to get them a ride to somewhere safe," Labossiere said, adding that over the past couple of days there has been an increase in calls due to the cold weather.

She said the group is able to succeed because of cooperation between other organizations working Downtown.

"It's all about communication and educating. We all work together really well, even security transit, they will call us, we will go down, we'll make connections and we will get those people to a safer, warmer place," she said.

Labossiere also said that while helping people Downtown, one of the goals is to reduce the number of 911 calls that are made. She said when it comes to wanting a warm place to stay or a mental health check, not all of those instances requires a 911 call, and she is trying to break the cycle of calling 911 and then getting discharged back to the streets. They want to provide help by connecting people to the resources they need.

Kole said when people see them walking around it provides them with a sense of relief, as they know they are there to help them, especially during this cold streak.