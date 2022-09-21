Downtown Saskatoon business organization reveals its preferred spot for proposed arena
A key stakeholder in the future of Saskatoon’s proposed downtown arena wants it to be built in the Midtown shopping centre's north parking lot.
The Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District (DTNYXE) said the location near TCU Place makes most sense.
“It’s a central location — close to existing hotels, restaurants and shopping,” Brent Penner, executive director of DTNYXE, told CTV News.
The alternative location for the potential arena is at City Yards, north of 25th Street East.
In that location, the proposed arena entrance would be beside the Saskatoon Police Headquarters.
“I think having one side of that centre facing the police station won’t allow for any animation or vibrancy — there’s never going to be business there,” Penner said.
The city is currently asking the public for input on the two locations through an online survey, open until Oct. 3.
