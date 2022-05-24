Downtown Saskatoon grocery store plan gets green light from council

City council has given the green light to a plan to bring a grocery store to Saskatoon's downtown.

Vancouver-based developer Arbutus Properties plans to open a store at Midtown Plaza.

However, for the proposed Pitchfork Market + Kitchen location thrive, the developer says changes are needed at the intersection of Idwyld Drive and Auditorium Avenue.

During a meeting on Tuesday, council voted unanimously in support of a plan which would see $220,000 worth of improvements that would improve access to the location.

Council also directed city administration to work with Arbutus to determine how complete its project would need to be before the city would start work on the intersection.

Coun. Bev Dubois noted that the work was already planned for the intersection, but with no firm timeline or funding attached.

"It is something that was identified to be work to be done in the city. It's not work that just was happening because of this grocery store," Dubois said.

The store is slated to open by early 2023.