Downtown shooting in May caused 'extremely high' risk to public: EPS

Edmonton police are still looking for information after a shooting in downtown Edmonton last month.

A 27-year-old man was shot outside a pub at 101 Avenue and 104 Street in the early morning hours of May 19.

According to police, it happened after an argument between two men outside the business.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been discharged.

The two men did not know each other.

Police say that multiple bullets were found lodged in nearby condo buildings.

“This shooting took place not long after a hockey game that saw many Edmontonians partaking in post-game entertainment in the downtown core,” said Staff Sgt.Eric Stewart, who oversees FIU within the EPS Drug & Gang Enforcement Section, in a written release.

“The risk to citizens living in and visiting the area at the time was extremely high and we consider it fortunate that no other injuries were reported.”

Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee addressed the shooting at a police commission meeting the day it happened. He called it "a brazen shooting outside a pub."

McFee said the victim was shot in the arm, and another bullet grazed his chest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.