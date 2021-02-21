A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Toronto’s CityPlace neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to a building near Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way, east of Bathurst Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man shot in the leg.
Police said they located the victim in the lobby of the building.
He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
SHOOTING:
Fort York Blvd + Dan Leckie Way area
11:11pm
- reports a man has been shot in the leg
- police are on scene investigating
- anyone with info contact @TPS14Div 416-808-1400#GO328196
