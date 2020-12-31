The City of Barrie will be performing snow removal operations in the downtown area during the overnight hours on Monday, January 4 and Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

The City asks that all vehicles should be removed from metered parking by 8 p.m. on Monday, January 4. Vehicles that are not removed by this time will be ticketed and towed. The areas impacted include the following streets, or sections of streets, in the downtown area, during the following dates and times:

Monday, January 4, 2021 – 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.:

Bayfield Street – Simcoe to Sophia

Clapperton Street – Dunlop East to McDonald

Owen Street – Dunlop East to McDonald

Mulcaster Street – Codrington to Dunlop

Chase McEachern Way

Dunlop Street East – Poyntz to Bayfield

Collier Street – Poyntz to Bayfield

Worsley Street – Poyntz to Bayfield

Codrington Street – Mulcaster to McDonald

McDonald – Mulcaster to Sophia East

Sophia Street East – McDonald to Bayfield

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

High Street – Bradford to Park

Bradford Street – Simcoe to Dunlop West

Toronto Street – Lakeshore to Ross

Mary Street – Simcoe to Sophia West

Maple Avenue – Simcoe to Ross

Simcoe Street – Bradford to Bayfield

Dunlop Street West – High to Bayfield

Park Street – Parkside to Toronto

Ross Street – Wellington West to Bayfield

Sophia Street West – Toronto to Mary

This operation will involve rolling road closures, which will be coordinated by Barrie Police and City staff.