Downtown stolen vehicle chase, indecent acts, shootings keep Winnipeg police busy

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested after an unattended, running vehicle was stolen froma northeast Winnipeg parking lot this week.

Winnipeg police say the vehicle was stolen on the afternoon of Jan. 16.

The vehicle was later spotted on Jan. 18 at around 3 p.m. driving southbound on Garry Street past the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) headquarters.

Officers followed the vehicle for a short distance until it stalled out. As police approached, the vehicle drove away and headed west on St. Mary Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was driving erratically, disregarding speed limits, running red lights, and going the wrong way down one-way streets. Downtown Winnipeg was "flooded" with officers in an attempt to catch the evasive vehicle, according to a WPS news release.

Police say the suspect vehicle ran a red light while speeding northbound on Hargrave Street, smashing into a car driving eastbound on McDermot Avenue.

Both vehicles then crashed into a nearby light standard. The intersection was closed to traffic for nearly two hours as a result.

Police then ran after the suspect. He was caught nearby in the 300 block of William Avenue.

The lone occupant of the other vehicle – a man in his 60s – was taken to hospital in stable condition. The suspect was taken to hospital for precautionary measures before he was arrested.

He faces several charges, which have not been proven in court.

Man caught performing indecent act

A 27-year-old man is facing charges of performing indecent acts after several incidents on Winnipeg Transit buses.

Police say they received three reports beginning in November 2022 about a man "performing an indecent act" while on a public bus.

A teenage girl unknown to the suspect had coincidentally been a passenger during all three incidents and called police.

Investigators say they worked with Winnipeg Transit to identify the suspect using surveillance footage.

Then, on Jan. 17 at around 3:30 p.m., the teenage girl got on the bus and saw the suspect, again performing an indecent act.

She called police, and the bus was stopped at Wellington Crescent and Academy Road, where the suspect was arrested.

A 27-year-old Winnipeg man was turned over to the sex crimes unit and charged with four counts of performing an indecent act.

He was released by way of crown consent as mandated by the Criminal Code.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

No arrests in Wednesday shootings

The WPS is looking for the public's help in tracking down suspects in two separate shootings Wednesday.

The first came just after 5:30 a.m., at a home in the 400 block of Maryland Street.

Responding officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police used a tourniquet until he could be taken to hospital. He was in unstable condition at first, but ultimately was upgraded to stable condition.

Then just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, the tactical support team and K9 unit were called to a restaurant in the 600 block of St. James Street for a reports of gunshots and an assault.

Investigators believe the group of people left the establishment and went into a nearby ridesharing vehicle. There was a disagreement, and the 28-year-old male driver was assaulted with a firearm.

Police say several shots were fired, and the group fled the area.

The driver was injured, but did not need to be taken to hospital.

No suspects have been arrested in either shooting incident.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police.