Downtown Sudbury looking for musicians in weekly outdoor concerts

A new, live outdoor concert series called 'Downtown Sudbury Happy Hour' is looking for musicians to play every Friday starting next month.

It is being organized by the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Area (BIA) Association, the group said on social media.

Local artists will be playing on an outdoor stage on Fridays all summer long from 4 to 7 p.m. starting on May 13.

It is a paid gig, the BIA said, but the amount has not been specified.

Artists must apply online here to be considered.