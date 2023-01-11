Downtown Sudbury mall closed after electrical fire at day spa
The Elm Place mall in downtown Sudbury, formerly known as the Rainbow Centre, is closed and remains without power after a fire Wednesday morning.
Crews were called to the building around 7 a.m. and found one of the businesses inside consumed with smoke along with an active fire.
"There is a day spa inside of the mall and it was experiencing an electrical fire and so we had dispatched five crews to this location given the size of the mall and the potential that exists within," deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News in an interview.
"It did take over an hour to get the fire under control and start to get the smoke evacuated from the building."
Greater Sudbury Hydro disconnected the power from the building for safety reasons and power elsewhere in the downtown core was impacted for several hours.
Oshell said the Radisson Hotel, which is attached to the mall, was also evacuated at the time of the incident.
Elm Street was closed for a couple of hours outside the mall.
