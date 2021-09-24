Downtown Timmins holds first 'Fall Fest'

With outdoor events scarce these days and families looking for fall activities, Cindy Campbell of the Downtown Timmins BIA said the solution was to throw the organization's first 'Fall Fest.'

"We decided any opportunity we had to get people outside, enjoying the fresh air, we had to take advantage of that," Campbell said.

A celebration with fall foods, festivities, and family fun, the event kicked off with the BIA's annual 'AppleFest,' with vendors offering a variety of apples ripe for picking.

Though Campbell said the fun really takes place over the weekend, packed with family-friendly fall activities.

"(Friday)'s a farmer and crafters market, rain or shine," Campbell said, "And Saturday's the really fun day when we have activities for children. We have our very first pumpkin roll down Third Avenue, where children will have a pumpkin, put their name on it, roll it and win a prize."

The Anti-Hunger Coalition also kicked off its annual "Farm to Fork" market dollars campaign, an initiative to give people experiencing food insecurity better access to fresh meats and produce.

Newmont Porcupine have given the program a $6,000 boost, which will be distributed to organizations around the city as 'market dollar' vouchers that clients can use to purchase food from vendors in the downtown market.