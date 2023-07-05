Downtown Timmins officially opens its summertime Urban Park
The Urban Park in downtown Timmins is a chance for people to get outside and get to know the various agencies that are available in the city's core and what they have to offer.
Local business leaders, politicians and police were on location for the official launch of this weekly summertime event.
The Urban Park and Urban Park Market will take place each week this summer. Each week will feature a different theme – this week was carnival-related since Beauce Carnaval is in town.
Downtown Timmins BIA president Cory Robin welcomes everyone to come have some fun in the city's core.
“Every week there’s going to be rotating themes," said Robin.
"I know one week we’re going to have Super Heroes ... it’s all planned out and you’re in for a surprise every Wednesday," he said
The Urban Park Market, which features farmers and other food producers and vendors happens every Thursday throughout the summer months.
For more information on what is happening in downtown Timmins, visit their Facebook page.
