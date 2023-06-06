Downtown Toronto schools under lockdown over toy gun: police

Two downtown Toronto schools were placed under lockdown Monday after police say a person was carrying a toy gun.

A tweet initially issued by Toronto police said officers were on scene at Central Toronto Academy and Horizon Alternative Senior School, located at 570 Shaw Street, just southwest of Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue, after a person with a gun had been reported.

Just after 11:30 a.m., police provided an update clarifying the gun was a toy gun and that all lockdowns had been lifted.

