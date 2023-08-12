Downtown Toronto shooting sends child, two men to hospital

A shooting in downtown Toronto has left a young child and two men injured, and police say the incident was targeted.

Officers responded to the area of Princess Street and The Esplanade, east of Lower Sherbourne Street, at around 6 p.m. for a shooting.

Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg said officers arrived to find a man in his 80s, a man in his 50s, and a child under the age of five suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where the two men are in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Kranenburg said. She added that the child's injuries are "superficial."

"I can't release the relationship of the child to the other injured parties. That's all part of an ongoing investigation," Kranenburg said.

Police have released a limited description of the suspect – a tall male with a thin build wearing all-black clothing.

He fled the scene in a dark grey vehicle with dark rims, last seen heading east on Front Street from Princess Street.

"Police believe that this was a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community," Kranenburg said.

Officers remain in the area to canvass for information, including video surveillance, that could help investigators piece together what transpired.

"Police are asking if anybody who was in the area on Front Street just after 6 p.m. if you have dashcam footage if you could please contact 51 division at 416-808-5100. If you were in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, police would also like to speak with you," Kranenburg said.

Anyone with information can also send them anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.