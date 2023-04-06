Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves 19-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Web Content Writer
Aisling Murphy
A 19-year-old man has been stabbed in the abdomen and buttocks in downtown Toronto, police say.
Police said on Twitter that the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. between Yonge Street and O’Keefe Lane, which is near the campus of Toronto Metropolitan University.
Paramedics say the victim is an adult male with life-threatening injuries. He has been transported to a trauma centre.
One suspect, a 17-year-old boy, has been taken into custody.
It is unclear at this time whether the individuals involved knew each other or if this was a random attack. Police continue to investigate.
-
Ottawa firefighters rescue dog that fell through iceOttawa Fire Services says a dog named Teddy is safe and well after falling through ice Saturday morning.
-
High-scoring Oilers trio visits San JoseNugent-Hopkins will take the ice for the first time as a 100-point scorer when the Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon.
-
Crash on a northern trail claims the life of another southern Ont. snowmobilerThe OPP are investigating a fatal snowmachine crash that occurred Friday afternoon north of Greater Sudbury.
-
Saskatoon Blades best Regina Pats 4-2 to take series leadThe Regina Pats have lost their playoff series lead following their latest match-up against the Saskatoon Blades.
-
Guelph Storm fighting to stay in the playoffs with another winThe Guelph Storm aren’t ready to give up on their OHL playoff run, with another win Friday night on home ice.
-
Easter egg hunt for children in ByronAn Easter egg hunt for children was held Saturday in west London, Ont. as the Byron United Church welcomed parishioners and community members.
-
Police on scene following incident in Saskatoon’s Fairhaven neighbourhoodSaskatoon police are investigating an incident in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road.
-
Bandits strike early to defeat Blackfalds in AJHL series openerThe Brooks Bandits jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back Friday night, as they defeated Blackfalds 5-2 in Game 1 of their AJHL playoff series.
-
Abortion pill order latest contentious ruling by Texas judgeA Texas judge who sparked a legal firestorm with an unprecedented ruling halting approval of the nation's most common method of abortion is a former attorney for a religious liberty legal group with a long history pushing conservative causes.