Woman in life-threatening condition after downtown crash; speed, impairment likely factors: police
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver crashed into her vehicle in downtown Edmonton Thursday morning.
According to police, a northbound Toyota Corolla being driven by a 21-year-old man struck the 28-year-old woman's Nissan Rogue at 105 Street and 107 Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.
Her vehicle then collided with a westbound Toyota Sienna.
Both the Corolla driver and Sienna driver – a 54-year-old man – were expected to live.
"Investigators believe speed and impairment may be factors," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Landis Reichle said.
ATTN: Due to a motor vehicle incident near the tracks, Metro Line trains are not currently running between MacEwan and NAIT stations. Bus replacement service is being coordinated between these stations. Stay tuned for more updates. #YegTransit— Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) March 31, 2022
-
Despite higher price tags, it's cheaper to own an electric car over time: reportDespite higher price tags, electric vehicles are cheaper to own over time, according to a new report.
-
Indigenous elder in Windsor calls for action following Papal apologyAs an Indigenous elder in Windsor calls for action behind Pope Francis' apology for the church's role in the residential school system, the Diocese of London is promising to commit almost two million dollars toward the Indigenous Reconciliation Fund.
-
EPS issue warrants for 34-year-old man in connection to June 2021 shootingProvince-wide warrants for a 34-year-old man have been issued by the Edmonton Police Service in relation to a June 2021 shooting.
-
Victim in critical condition, 2 suspects in custody after Surrey shooting, RCMP sayTwo people are in custody after a shooting that sent a 48-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Surrey Friday afternoon.
-
Provincial police force now in effect in Sask.Saskatchewan now has a provincial police force. The 450 member provincial protective services branch began policing Friday and will complement the work of RCMP and city police forces.
-
Activists protest inside B.C. SPCA office, demand changes to animal cruelty investigationsAnimal rights activists occupied the B.C. SCPA's head office in East Vancouver on Friday, calling for changes to the way cruelty investigations are conducted in the province.
-
CTV Kitchener's Nicole Lampa embarking on new chapterAfter nearly two decades covering everything from business to courts and crime to community news, Friday was CTV Kitchener's most senior reporter Nicole Lampa's last day in the newsroom.
-
Province announces $10M for North Bay's hospitalThe Ontario government is chipping in $10 million for the North Bay Regional Health Centre.
-
WestJet flight makes unscheduled landing in Regina after medical emergencyA WestJet flight from Calgary to Toronto made an unscheduled stop in Regina on Friday after a passenger suffered a medical emergency while onboard.