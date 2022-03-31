Woman in life-threatening condition after downtown crash; speed, impairment likely factors: police

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver crashed into her vehicle in downtown Edmonton Thursday morning.

According to police, a northbound Toyota Corolla being driven by a 21-year-old man struck the 28-year-old woman's Nissan Rogue at 105 Street and 107 Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

Her vehicle then collided with a westbound Toyota Sienna.

Both the Corolla driver and Sienna driver – a 54-year-old man – were expected to live.

"Investigators believe speed and impairment may be factors," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Landis Reichle said.

ATTN: Due to a motor vehicle incident near the tracks, Metro Line trains are not currently running between MacEwan and NAIT stations. Bus replacement service is being coordinated between these stations. Stay tuned for more updates. #YegTransit