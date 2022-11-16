Downtown Vancouver hotel security guard threatened with knife, police say

Vancouver police have released photos and video of a suspect who is alleged to have pulled a knife on a security guard at a downtown hotel last month.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Hotel Vancouver on Oct. 27 at around 7:30 p.m. after the staff member asked a man who was "loitering in the breezeway of the hotel" to leave.

Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Wednesday that police are releasing the information now in an attempt to advance the investigation.

"Given the time of day and the location of this incident, we believe there may be witnesses who have not come forward," she wrote.

"We also believe that people will recognize the suspect and can help us identify him.”

The suspect is described as between 20 and 30 years old, between 5’9" and 6’ tall, with "light skin."

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-4034.

