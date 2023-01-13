Downtown Victoria restaurant Agrius permanently closing its doors

A critically acclaimed restaurant in downtown Victoria is closing its doors this weekend after several years in business.

Agrius Restaurant has announced its last day in operation will be on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The restaurant made several national lists since it opened.

In 2016, it was named the fourth best new restaurant in Canada by the Air Canada’s enRoute magazine.

One year later, in 2017, Agrius was considered the 48th best restaurant in Canada, according to website Canada's 100 Best Restaurants.

In a social media post Friday, the restaurant said it was a "very difficult and heartbreaking decision" to close down.

"With the impact of inflation and the increasing difficulties inherently involved with running a restaurant, we have got to a point where it is no longer financially viable and we are not able to operate any longer," reads the social media post.

The restaurant's sister café, Fol Epi, will continue to operate in Victoria.

Fol Epi has two locations, one beside the Agrius Restaurant space on Yates Street, and one across the Johnson Street Bridge at 398 Harbour Road.

The announcement comes just two days after another well-known Victoria establishment announced it was closing its doors.

On Wednesday, Old Vic Fish and Chips, which has been in operation for 90 years, said it would be shutting down on Jan. 28.

"We would like to thank everyone involved for all their efforts to make this work, you've done such wonderful things," said Agrius on Friday.