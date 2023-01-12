Downtown Victoria restaurant closing after 90 years ahead of hotel development
A downtown Victoria culinary mainstay is closing its doors this month after 90 years in business.
Old Vic Fish and Chips says it will shutter its Broad Street location on Jan. 28.
In a Facebook post announcing the restaurant's closure, the shop called the move "a really hard decision for the current owners."
The business has operated since 1932 and may be on the hunt for a new location.
"We truly appreciate our customers enjoying our food and your kind smiles to our staffs will be remembered," the restaurant said. "We will keep updating if we find an ideal spot in the future."
The restaurant is housed in a heritage building at 1312 Broad Street, one of two adjacent heritage properties slated for redevelopment to make way for a new 135-room hotel.
The hotel proposal from Chard Development was approved by Victoria council in September 2021.
-
Can companies claw back pay for 'time theft'? Lawyers react to B.C. tribunal decisionA small claims case in which a B.C. woman was ordered to reimburse her former employer for "time theft" after she was fired is not only rare, but has dangerous implications, says a labour lawyer.
-
CTV Calgary news anchor hits health battle milestoneCTV Calgary news anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw rang the bell at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre recently, signalling the end to her cancer treatment.
-
YVR grilled on December travel chaos, passengers promised better protectionThe travel chaos that erupted at Vancouver International Airport over the holidays is under scrutiny in Ottawa as federal politicians demand answers and call for better passenger protections.
-
'We’ve never really had to do this before': Smaller Maritime communities establish winter warming centresNew warming centres are open in smaller Maritime communities this winter in response to a dramatic increase in people experiencing homelessness.
-
Socializing and exercising with Scottish country dancing in BarrieAnyone looking for a way to socialize and exercise at the same time needs to look no further than the King Edward Dancers.
-
Health Sciences North forms Indigenous Health Advisory CouncilHealth advocates at Health Sciences North in Sudbury are looking for volunteers to help them improve health outcomes for Indigenous patients.
-
Months out from an election and low in polls, Manitoba premier makes changesManitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is parting ways with two senior staff she brought in not long ago, with an election slated for October.
-
UBC student critical of school after room keys and contracts stolen from residence buildingA student at the University of British Columbia feels the school could have done more to prevent hundreds of room keys and student contracts from being stolen from a residence building.
-
Temporary fire hall in Waverley West park gets pushbackA temporary fire paramedic station set to be built in a Waverley West park is facing opposition.