Downtown Victoria restaurant closing after 90 years ahead of hotel development

A downtown Victoria culinary mainstay is closing its doors this month after 90 years in business.

Old Vic Fish and Chips says it will shutter its Broad Street location on Jan. 28.

In a Facebook post announcing the restaurant's closure, the shop called the move "a really hard decision for the current owners."

The business has operated since 1932 and may be on the hunt for a new location.

"We truly appreciate our customers enjoying our food and your kind smiles to our staffs will be remembered," the restaurant said. "We will keep updating if we find an ideal spot in the future."

The restaurant is housed in a heritage building at 1312 Broad Street, one of two adjacent heritage properties slated for redevelopment to make way for a new 135-room hotel.

The hotel proposal from Chard Development was approved by Victoria council in September 2021.