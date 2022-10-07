Downtown Victoria road closures expected for marathon

Commuters should expect road closures in Victoria and Oak Bay this weekend as thousands participate in the Royal Victoria Marathon.

The event, which starts early Sunday morning, includes a full marathon, half marathon, eight-kilometre run and a kids' run.

The full marathon's early start begins at 6:30 a.m., the eight-kilometre run starts at 7:15 a.m., and the half marathon and full marathon main start begins at 8 a.m.

The kids' run will kick off at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Residents and commuters should expect road closures in downtown Victoria and in Oak Bay from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

No parking will be allowed along the race route and special event signs will be placed to mark where parking is prohibited.

Any cars parked along the race route will be towed starting at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Road closures will also take place Saturday starting at 10 a.m. in downtown Victoria to allow for race setup.

The road closures starting Saturday are on Bellville Street between Oswego and Government streets, and on Menzies street between Bellville and Quebec streets.

A full list of road closures in the Victoria and Oak Bay areas can be found on the Royal Victoria Marathon website.

Race staff, local police and Victoria city staff will be along the route to ensure safety for both runners and community members.

About 8,000 people are registered to run in one of the marathon events Sunday.

A full race map can be found below: