Downtown Victoria stabbing sends 1 to hospital; suspect in custody, police say

Police in B.C.'s capital are investigating a stabbing that closed a downtown street for a few hours Saturday morning.

Victoria police officers were called to the intersection of Broad and Johnson streets just after 8 a.m. for reports of a fight, according to a news release from the department.

When they arrived, officers found a person suffering from stab wounds and "bleeding heavily," police said.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and the injuries now appear to be non-life-threatening, according to VicPD.

Police closed the 500-block of Johnson Street as they began their investigation. They soon located a suspect nearby, in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

"While officers were taking the suspect into custody, the suspect headbutted one of the officers, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury," police said in their release. "The suspect was arrested without additional incident."

The suspect was taken to VicPD cells, police said, noting that they "recovered" several weapons during the arrest. They did not specify the number or type of weapons they found.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that anyone who has information about the incident should call them at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.