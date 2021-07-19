Downtown Wheatley evacuated again after hazardous gas detected
CTV Windsor Reporter
Stefanie Masotti
Chatham-Kent Fire officials are reporting the detection of Hydrogen-Sulfide gas in downtown Wheatley.
Emergency crews responded to 15 Erie St N, formally the Pogue, following reports the Hydrogen-Sulfide detector activated 8 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters from Wheatley and Tilbury are scene along with Police, EMS, Enbridge and Entegrus.
The Windsor Fire Hazmat team is on route.
Erie St. N. between Talbot St. and Elm St. and Talbot St. E. between Erie St. to Little St. are closed off to the public.
Houses and businesses are being evacuated as a precaution.
The detection is in the same area that forced Wheatley into a state of emergency in June.
More to come.
