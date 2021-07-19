Downtown Windsor BIA launches job portal

The Downtown Windsor BIA is making it easier for employment seekers by launching a new job portal connecting them with downtown businesses looking to hire.

The portal enables businesses to post positions they have available and permits applicants to send their resumes directly to the employer.

“Looking for a job can be daunting, even during the best of circumstances,” says DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans. “The added challenges of the pandemic changed the community, and the impacts are still being felt. Many people have lost their jobs. Some need to retrain.

Employers and potential employees save precious time searching through multiple sites and are provided with a snapshot of what jobs are currently hot and in demand.

“In recognition of the fact there’s a great talent pool in the region, as well as great employers downtown, we wanted to be able to provide a tool that would easily connect those groups together, one that’s free, easy to navigate, and private,” adds Yeomans.

The portal can be found here.