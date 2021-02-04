Windsor Regional Hospital is partnering with the University of Windsor to establish a downtown space for a future COVID-19 vaccination site.

WRH announced Thursday that the Windsor Hall building, located at Pitt and Ferry streets, houses the School of Social Work and the Department of Continuing Education and is being transformed for vaccination needs.

“This project is part of the University of Windsor’s commitment to do as much as possible to help the community address the impact of COVID-19,” said UWindsor president Robert Gordon. “We are proud to partner with Windsor Regional Hospital on these efforts to help our community move beyond the current pandemic.”

WRH president and CEO David Musyj said they are thankful for use of the space.

“Thank you to the University of Windsor for your generosity in agreeing to the use of this great space for the benefit of our community in our fight against COVID-19,” said Musyj.

Vaccinations will continue at the St. Clair College Sportsplex, where the hospital has inoculating individuals with the Pfizer vaccine as part of the province’s Phase 1 vaccination rollout plan.

“We look forward to continuing to work with both the University of Windsor and St. Clair College as important and dedicated community partners in the months ahead,” added Musyj.

More than 8,000 staff from long-term care and retirement homes, hospitals and congregate care settings have received initial vaccinations to date at the Sportsplex.

WRH officials say Windsor Hall allows for expanded capacity and will serve as a “backup” plan in the event the Sportsplex in south Windsor is required for use again as a field hospital for patients.

Also, once we enter subsequent phases of Ontario’s vaccination rollout plan including eventual vaccinations of the general public, Windsor Hall will be in place as one of several vaccination centres in the region.

Hospital officials say the timing of its opening is unknown at this time and is dependent on further Pfizer vaccination supply in coming weeks.