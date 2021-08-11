Downtown Windsor club added to COVID-19 potential exposure list: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure risk at a club downtown.

WECHU is asking anyone who visited Primary Social Club at 552 Ouellette Avenue in Windsor on July 29 and 30 to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Those who attended the club on the listed dates are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

The health unit lists locations open to the public where a positive case of COVID-19 has worked, visited or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure and the health unit is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Locations are removed from the list after 14 days from the last exposure date.