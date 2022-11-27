Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market gets in the holiday spirit

The Pelissier Street parking garage in downtown Windsor was decked out for some holiday festivities.

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market hosted its first “holiday market” Saturday with two more lined up in December.

There were 45 vendors on hand to showcase their local goods and products.

Plus, Santa Claus returned inside his snow globe which gained some attention last year.

Organizers say it’s a perfect chance for people to come get those unique items you can’t find outside the region.

“This is a good opportunity to pick up some things from local crafters, local vendors and I think that’s what it’s all about is really supporting our local businesses,” downtown BIA chair Brian Yeomans said.