Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market issues call for vendors

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is calling for local vendors to join its seventh season.

One of the downtown core’s favourite seasonal traditions will return to Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane West in April, this time for an extended period.

Each season, the market boasts local vendors supplying food, baked goods, flowers, fruits and vegetables among other artisanal goods, bringing to mind “heart and table, and the scents and flavours of a healthy summertime harvest.”

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is bringing the downtown market back, this time for 37 weeks. The farmers’ market will run from April 2 to Dec. 10.

This season, vendors have the opportunity to select their commitment times. They can sign up for the full season, half-season, part-time or occasional.

Applications can be completed online at dwfm.ca; emailed to info@dwfm.ca; or mailed to the DWBIA, 484 Pelissier Street, Windsor N9A 4K9.