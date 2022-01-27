Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market issues call for vendors
The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is calling for local vendors to join its seventh season.
One of the downtown core’s favourite seasonal traditions will return to Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane West in April, this time for an extended period.
Each season, the market boasts local vendors supplying food, baked goods, flowers, fruits and vegetables among other artisanal goods, bringing to mind “heart and table, and the scents and flavours of a healthy summertime harvest.”
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is bringing the downtown market back, this time for 37 weeks. The farmers’ market will run from April 2 to Dec. 10.
This season, vendors have the opportunity to select their commitment times. They can sign up for the full season, half-season, part-time or occasional.
Applications can be completed online at dwfm.ca; emailed to info@dwfm.ca; or mailed to the DWBIA, 484 Pelissier Street, Windsor N9A 4K9.
-
City Council votes against sale of John Blumberg Golf CourseThe City of Winnipeg will not be selling the John Blumberg Golf Course.
-
Some Nova Scotians feeling frustrated after province extends COVID-19 restrictions for 2 weeksArdon Mofford owns Governor's Pub & Eatery in downtown Sydney, N.S. and describes business as bleak. He says the COVID-19 Omicron wave has pushed customers away, and it is affecting his bottom-line.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in SaanichSaanich police say a woman was taken to hospital Thursday after being struck by a vehicle at a marked intersection.
-
Family of 'bubble baby' joins calls for B.C. to expand newborn screeningThe family of a young girl who was born with a rare – and life threatening – condition is calling on the B.C. government to follow most other provinces and screen all newborns for severe combined immunodeficiency.
-
GoFundMe releasing $1 million of fundraising money to trucker convoyGoFundMe is releasing an initial $1 million in fundraising money to the organizers of the trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates, after the website had temporarily frozen the funds earlier this week.
-
HSN researchers mark one year of detecting COVID-19 in northern wastewaterHealth Sciences North researchers have marked their first year of testing wastewater for COVID-19 levels in the region. It's now expanded to six cities and in the last few days, researchers have noticed a downward trend in cases.
-
Experts plead with shoppers to remain calm amid whispers of supply shortagesExperts say shoppers need to remain calm as the food supply chain faces several challenges.
-
Leamington farmer's gratitude to be alive stems from generosity of overseas strangerAn unexpected health scare for a Leamington farmer in his 70s has led to an unlikely connection with a person across the globe who he has never met.
-
Expanding the health-care safety net: Innovative resources for hospitals and their staffAlthough the scale of COVID-19 and its impact on the Canadian health-care system has been unprecedented, there are lessons to be learned from previous viruses, some of which are being used right here in Ontario.