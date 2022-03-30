Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market set to open four weeks early

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is opening the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market four weeks early.

The 2022 season will run from April 2 to Dec. 10.

It’s the seventh season on Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane. The market will feature over 60+ full and part-time produce, food and artisanal vendors, not to mention occasional vendors too.

“It’s what we consider the welcome gateway to the spring and summer season,” said market manager Steve Green. “The Market was a much-loved event before the pandemic, and was a symbol of hope and recovery over the last two years. It’s a place for vendors and entrepreneurs to have a space to work and contribute, giving visitors and residents access to locally grown, farm fresh products.”

DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans said the market has always been, and will always be, an integral part of the urban/farm linkage, and a place where people are better informed and provided healthier food choices.

“It’s why we’ve decided to extend the season from 33 to 37 weeks,” said Yeomans. “The market not only provides a wonderful venue for community members socialization, it’s an important facet of the revitalization of the core.”