Downtown Windsor getting a beach volleyball court on this vacant lot
Windsor is getting a beach volleyball court on a vacant lot in the downtown area.
“Volleyball Beach Bash Tournament” is set for Sept. 8-10.
"This is not just a game, but a celebration of community, sportsmanship, and giving back,” says Allan Kidd, President, Rotary (1918) in a news release. “Rotary is thrilled to collaborate on an event that combines the excitement of sports with the spirit of community welfare."
Proceeds from the event are dedicated to Rotary's mission to combat homelessness in Windsor and Essex County.
A beach volleyball court will be built at 671 Ouellette Avenue, which is now a vacant lot, donated by owner Mohammad Khan.
Downtown Windsor councillor Renaldo Agostino estimates it will cost around $30,000 to put in the court, bleachers, mesh netting and security fencing.
"Windsor has always been a hub of community-driven events, and the Volleyball Beach Bash is a testament to that spirit,” said Agostino. “I’m excited to see our city come alive with the energy and camaraderie this event promises."
The tournament is open to players of all ages and abilities and they are offering prizes in certain divisions.
