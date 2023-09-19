Downtown Windsor passport office remains closed. Here’s where to go
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Kentner
The Windsor Service Canada Centre – Passport Services office remains closed, but there are options for people looking for passport services.
The location at 100 Ouellette Avenue, Suite 503 had to close last week. A statement to media on Monday said “Service Canada continues to work closely with the landlord on a resolution.”
The Windsor Service Canada Centre at 400 City Hall Square East, Suite 103, is open and is temporarily offering full passport service, including 10-day service and urgent travel intake.
There is also a Leamington Service Canada Centre that offers passport services at 26 Setterington St. in Leamington.
