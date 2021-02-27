The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is notifying the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a downtown Windsor pharmacy.

The health unit has added Ouellette Avenue Pharmacy at 1103 Ouellette Avenue to its Potential Public Exposure list.

The dates of exposure are listed as Feb. 22, 23 and 24 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

The health unit lists public locations where a COVID-19 positive case either worked, visited or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there is a risk to public exposure and the WECHU is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

While the risk is considered low, the WECHU asks anyone who visited the location during those dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure as a precaution.