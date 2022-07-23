iHeartRadio

Downtown Windsor road reopens after 'accident' between vehicle and e-scooter

Closure at Wyandotte Street near Ouellette Avenue on July 23, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor News)

Police have reopened a section of road in downtown Windsor after officers investigated a collision involving an e-scooter.

Multiple witnesses tell CTV News the collision happened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to Windsor police, an “accident between a vehicle and scooter” prompted a closure of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue as officers investigated the scene.

Just before 12:45 p.m, police said Wyandotte Street remained closed but between Victoria Avenue and Dufferin Place.

The road was reopened around 2 p.m., according to a follow-up Tweet from Windsor police.

Police say this area has fully reopened, as of 2 p.m.

— Sanjay Maru (@sanJmaru) July 23, 2022
