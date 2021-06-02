Downtown Windsor street deemed safe after police investigate 'suspicious' package

Windsor police investigated a suspicious package near police headquarters.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious package in the 100 block of Goyeau at 7:32 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Explosive Disposal Unit attended the area to investigate. About two hours later the area was deemed safe.

Chatham Street from McDougall to Goyeau was closed for traffic and pedestrians, but has since reopened.

