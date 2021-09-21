Downtown Winnipeg gets snowy makeover for Hallmark movie shoot

Very early signs of Christmas could be spotted in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday.

Fake snow, Christmas trees, lights and movie trucks adorned the streets outside the RBC Convention Centre.

Actra Manitoba, the union representing the province’s professional performers, said the shoot is for “A Kiss Before Christmas,” a movie from holiday-flick connoisseur Hallmark.

According to the Actra website, the movie is set to shoot in the province until Oct. 8.

The province is no stranger to Hallmark movie shoots. A number of their films have shot in Manitoba over the past few years.