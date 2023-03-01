Downtown Winnipeg stabbing leaves man with collapsed lungs: police

A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in downtown Winnipeg last week that left the victim with two collapsed lungs.

The investigation began on Friday, Feb. 24, when the Winnipeg Police Service was called to an apartment in the 400 Block of Edmonton Street for the report of a stabbing.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his upper body. Officers provided emergency medical care, including the use of chest seals and tourniquets.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unstable condition. He was treated for his injuries, including two collapsed lungs, and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police allege the suspect, who was known to the victim, had left the scene before police got there.

The major crimes unit investigated, identified the suspect, and got a warrant for his arrest. On Monday, the suspect turned himself into police and was arrested.

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking. He was taken into custody.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.