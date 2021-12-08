Downtrending to flurries for Calgary today

Depending on your time of reading, at the moment of writing, this freezing rain event is still active, and causing quite a bit of chaos north of us:

Woah... the pink sections are snow/ice-covered roads, via @511Alberta.

The map's here: https://t.co/nwu8BjIQnE#ABStorm pic.twitter.com/cOQNRYlXsj

Those two signs just south of Edmonton are covered well by my Edmonton counterpart:

511 is reporting a multi-vehicle collision in the south end of Leduc on the QE2 and a jack-knifed semi on Hwy 13 near the Reynolds Museum just west of Wetaskiwin. If you can stay off area highways this morning...that's the safest call. #yeg #yegwx

It’s going to be a tough day for drivers north of here, made more so by the Carvel radar dish being down; we can’t get a solid read beyond model projections as to how far east this is pushing.

For Calgary proper, our wind has already blown yesterday’s projections out – we’re at 5 C as of 6 a.m. (I called for 3 C – you win this round, west wind!), but that won’t last – we’re expecting a downtrend. This is all part of the same low-pressure region that’s pressed freezing rain north of us. We’re facing the warm frontal passage right now, which precedes an afternoon cold front. That will deliver a steep temperature drop, bottoming us out with a low of -10 C later on. By mid-afternoon, a line of snow should be expected, with one to two centimetres cm still the steady-on total for our area.

Afterward, we're into a calmer wave for a little spell; expect benign conditions and a nice little warmup under more west wind Saturday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy, NW pm gusts (50 km/h), chance of afternoon flurries (1-2 cm)

Daytime high: 3 C – downtrending

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Susan caught a lovely shot of the moon the other night – and, as an added bonus, that’s Venus a little higher in the sky, too!

