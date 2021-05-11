Downward trend of COVID-19 cases reported across Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 40 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, plus one virus-related death.

So far, in May, six Simcoe County residents have lost their lives after contracting the disease.

There are currently 930 active cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including 31 hospitalizations.

According to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's website, the Barrie hospital is treating 29 COVID-19-positive patients.

Dr. Sohail Gandhi, an Ontario-based physician and past president of the Ontario Medical Association, said Monday said the province-wide restrictions were working. "The stay-at-home order, as much as we all hate it, is actually having the desired effect."

The region's health unit has reported a recent downward trend in infection rates week over week. The week of May 2, there was a 21 per cent drop in confirmed cases compared to the week prior.

Along with the stay-at-home order, COVID-19 vaccines are credited with the drop in infections. Over 37 per cent of residents in Simcoe Muskoka have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, more residents were made eligible to register to roll up their sleeves for the booster shot.

Residents with at-risk conditions and those who cannot work from home, including grocery stores, restaurant and transportation workers, in Ontario are now eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 shot.

The province expects 65 percent of adults to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May.

Simcoe Muskoka has had a total of 11,101 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 9,400 recoveries.