Dozen vehicles damaged as parents watched kids play baseball

Police in Barrie say they received several reports Tuesday evening of vehicles "heavily scratched and damaged" while parked near a baseball field.

Police say roughly a dozen vehicles parked in a school parking lot on Cloughley Drive in the city's northwest end between 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. were damaged while the owners watched their children play baseball.

Police say the damage is on the passenger side and rear area.

"There are, at present, no known suspects, but reports are being taken by the Barrie Police Alternate Response Unit," police said in an email to CTV News.

To prevent incidents like this, police encourage parents to "park in well-travelled areas and consider checking your vehicle where possible when it is parked for an extended period of time."