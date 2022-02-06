Dozens attend 'Stand With Ukraine' protest in downtown Calgary

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress staged a protest in Calgary, showing its support for Ukraine.

The group says it is standing up for the Ukrainian peoples’ right to live free and in peace in their own land.

It believes that Russia has been an aggressor in trying to colonize the country, with more than one million people being displaced over several years.

American intelligence, speaking on anonymity to The Associated Press, said on Saturday that Russia has assembled at least 70 per cent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is not a NATO member but receives U.S. and allied military support and training.

The rally began at 2 p.m. at the Crescent Heights Lookout Point.

Following the formal portion, the group proceeded down the Centre Street Bridge into downtown Calgary.

This is one of 30 planned demonstrations taking place across Canada.